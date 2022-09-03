ZCore Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, ZCore has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $55,023.65 and $314.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00095099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00259723 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

