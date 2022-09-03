Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 69.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $103,876.82 and $302.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00877250 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835011 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
