Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0003

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $173,942.47 and approximately $15,975.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

