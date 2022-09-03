Zenfuse Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $779,801.50 and $19,173.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

