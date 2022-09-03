ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $134,872.23 and approximately $117.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00094968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00260763 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00023051 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

