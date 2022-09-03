ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Cap of $23.51 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and approximately $4,810.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.51 or 0.01567704 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00830424 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
