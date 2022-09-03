ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $23.50 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $4,952.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00784823 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835045 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015458 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.