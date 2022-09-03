ZKSpace Market Cap Tops $11.13 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and $927,893.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00434406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00835319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015499 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

