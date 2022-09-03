Zoracles Price Hits $95.64 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for approximately $95.64 or 0.00480076 BTC on exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $522,463.80 and $65,669.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00029447 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00084001 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00041303 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZORA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

