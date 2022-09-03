Zoracles (ZORA) Price Tops $89.03 on Exchanges

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $486,370.87 and $69,444.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for approximately $89.03 or 0.00448976 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zoracles alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032957 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00083832 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00041009 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles (CRYPTO:ZORA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com.

Zoracles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.