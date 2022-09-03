Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $526.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

