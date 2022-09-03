ZUSD Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1,430.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

