ZUSD (ZUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $296.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $296.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00784801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00834586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015553 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

