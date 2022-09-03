ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.