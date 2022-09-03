Zynecoin (ZYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,874.00

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $7.70 million and $17,874.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

