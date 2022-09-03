ZYX (ZYX) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ZYX has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZYX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005422 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008865 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.
- ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001239 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZYX
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.