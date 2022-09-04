1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 188,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

