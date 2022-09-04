13,976 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 368,025 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,025,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 223,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 144,764 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,583 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

