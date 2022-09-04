14,730 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GATO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 8,750.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $2.81 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

