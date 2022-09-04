19,404 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chegg by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Chegg by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Up 3.5 %

CHGG stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.