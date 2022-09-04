35,958 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

