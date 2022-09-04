433 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alleghany by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany stock opened at $840.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $837.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

