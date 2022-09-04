80,693 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING opened at $8.60 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

