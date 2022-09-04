8,250 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $112.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

