88mph (MPH) Price Hits $2.84 on Top Exchanges

88mph (MPH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. 88mph has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $61,847.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00014323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031521 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00082690 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00040418 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000168 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.