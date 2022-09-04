89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
ETNB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,816,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,782,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,628,474.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ETNB opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $21.47.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
