8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $429,917.11 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. 8PAY has a market cap of $429,917.11 and $93,275.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031427 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040405 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.