8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 57% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $9,300.47 and $1.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 57% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003344 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00074542 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

