96,148 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 445,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 155,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.