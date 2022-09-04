AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AB Electrolux (publ) to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

OTC ELRXF opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.