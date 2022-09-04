Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $169,812.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.