Abyss Price Up 10.5% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $156,215.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00132172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022064 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

