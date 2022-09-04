Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $83.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.