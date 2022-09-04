Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,956 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after buying an additional 167,042 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 47.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forrester Research by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $39.80 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $755.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

