Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.19 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

