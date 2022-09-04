Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 118,702 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 1,583.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,702 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

