Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 163,381 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $11,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $11,645,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $7,425,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $5,933,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $5,021,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $591.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

