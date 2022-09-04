Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,943 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $6,833,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 191,399 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 32.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.34. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

