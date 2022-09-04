Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.70 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

