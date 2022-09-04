Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $81.75 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

