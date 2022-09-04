Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nelnet by 25.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.99%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

