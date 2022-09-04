Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 22.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco Trading Down 0.7 %

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.25 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.