Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,171 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 30,941.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 690,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,188,000 after purchasing an additional 688,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

