Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 129,066 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.93%.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.