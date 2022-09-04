Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Insider Activity

Pool Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $339.90 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.92 and a 200-day moving average of $401.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

