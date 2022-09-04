Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $434.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.48, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.