Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 15,806 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,806 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,054 shares of company stock worth $1,733,210 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

