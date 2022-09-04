Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 53,713 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,713 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $587.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,831.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,544 shares of company stock worth $87,181. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

