Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 75,052 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in POSCO by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in POSCO by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKX opened at $44.91 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

