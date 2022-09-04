AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 767,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 124,639 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Further Reading

